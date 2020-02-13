Upgrade Your Shaving Experience With This $8 4-in-1 Model

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor | $8 | Amazon

Look, I get it. Maybe you don’t want to plunk down $40 for a bonafide groomer, but you also want more flexibility than your standard razor. Here’s a possible alternative for you: the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor.

Advertisement

For $8 you’ll get this Frankenstein device that promises to help you shave, edge and trim your beard plus some... other places. (I’m referring to your groin, genitals and butt hole, obviously.) This particular razor has a groomer on the other side of the handle which adds a bit more versatility.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver. So act fast before this sells out.