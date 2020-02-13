It's all consuming.
Upgrade Your Shaving Experience With This $8 4-in-1 Model

Tercius
Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Look, I get it. Maybe you don’t want to plunk down $40 for a bonafide groomer, but you also want more flexibility than your standard razor. Here’s a possible alternative for you: the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor.

For $8 you’ll get this Frankenstein device that promises to help you shave, edge and trim your beard plus some... other places. (I’m referring to your groin, genitals and butt hole, obviously.) This particular razor has a groomer on the other side of the handle which adds a bit more versatility.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver. So act fast before this sells out.

