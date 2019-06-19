Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kingston A400 SSD 480GB SATA 3 2.5” Solid State Drive | $45 | Amazon

It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $45 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



At a half terabyte, it’s probably got enough space for your OS, apps, and at least most of your personal files, making this an awesome investment at this all-time low price.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.