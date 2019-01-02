Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Start the new year right by finally ditching your old spinning drive for this fast $31 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, if you clip the coupon on the page.



Full disclosure, 240GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.