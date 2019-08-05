Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home features recessed lighting features, this is officially the time to upgrade them with smart bulbs. Philips’ Hue Ambiance BR30 bulbs can’t display every color of the rainbow, but they can shift between energizing daylight and soothing warm white, and every shade of white in between, and you can get two of them for just $35 today.



That’s $15 less than usual for the two-pack, and an all-time low on Amazon by $5. You’ll just need to clip the $.94 coupon to get the best price at checkout. Just note that you’ll need a compatible Hue Hub to control them.