Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Solid State Drives, like this 512GB Intel 545s, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate.

This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $50 off what’s currently on Amazon. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.