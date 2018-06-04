Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $250, so go ahead and treat yourself.
Upgrade Your PC With This 1TB Samsung SSD, Now Cheaper Than Ever
