I’m not Shep, and I don’t know much about SSDs or replacing a hard drive with one. Here’s what I do know, since the last time he posted a deal on the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, the price has dropped another $22. That brings it to an all time low of $178.

Since I don’t know anything beyond the fact that all-time low prices are generally a good thing, here’s what Shep said last time this deal came around:

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $200, so go ahead and treat yourself.

Great! Go buy it!