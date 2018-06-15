HP 256GB SSD | $55 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

An SSD is the best upgrade you can buy for your computer, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. This 256GB model from HP is down to just $55 right now on Walmart, so go ahead and make the switch. You could also throw it (or your discarded hard drive) into a cheap enclosure to use it as external storage.