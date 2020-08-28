Upgrade Your PC Gaming With $130 off an iBUYPOWER Element Rig

Image : Andrew Hayward

iBUYPOWER Element 9260 Gaming Desktop | $870 | Amazon



Quality PC gaming rigs don’t come cheap, although you can always try to trim components and cut corners to make a build fit within your budget. Don’t want to go to that hassle? Here’s a stellar deal on a pre-built gaming desktop with solid power and some flashy lighting in the mix.



Right now, Amazon is taking $130 off the list price of the iBUYPOWER Element 9260 gaming desktop, knocking it down to $870. This desktop has a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9700F processor alongside an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB RAM. Pair that with 16GB RAM, a 240GB SSD, and 1TB HDD, and you’ve got a pretty capable—although not nearly top-of-the-line—rig at your disposal.

I use a Razer Blade laptop with similar specs, including the same GPU, and it has done a fine job with any game thrown at it. The resource-intensive new Microsoft Flight Simulator runs fine on it, and games like Fortnite and Rocket League are no sweat whatsoever . This GPU is also well equipped for VR, including the dazzling Half-Life: Alyx. Plus this iBUYPOWER desktop has a more powerful processor than my Razer Blade, so I’d expect even better performance.

It also has an alluring case with RGB lighting around the fans, not to mention an included gaming keyboard and mouse both with lighting effects. If you’re not keen on customization and just want a purpose-built gaming PC that looks nice, packs good power, and is ready to ship to your home, here’s a great opportunity.