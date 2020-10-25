Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Upgrade Your PC Gaming Setup Today With a New Respawn Desk ($50 Off) And Gigabyte G27F Monitor ($40 Off)

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
472
Save
Respawn 1010 Gaming Desk in Red | $150 | NeweggGigabyte G27F 27-in. Gaming Monitor | $210 | Newegg | Promo code 93XPW42
Respawn 1010 Gaming Desk in Red | $150 | NeweggGigabyte G27F 27-in. Gaming Monitor | $210 | Newegg | Promo code 93XPW42
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Respawn 1010 Gaming Desk in Red | $150 | Newegg

Gigabyte G27F 27-in. Gaming Monitor | $210 | Newegg | Promo code 93XPW42

This Gigabyte G27F 27-inch gaming monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time, as well as a 1920 x 1080 IPS display. You can get it for $40 off, bringing it down to $210, when you apply promo code 93XPW42 at checkout.

Advertisement

Why not grab a new Respawn 1010 gaming desk to put your spanking new monitor on? It’s $50 off today and can also be found on Newegg. Both of these deals are good for today only, and they also both ship for free.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: Le Creuset Stoneware and Cast Iron, Razer Tactical Laptop Backpacks, Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum, Samsung POWERbot, JACHS NY Fall Jackets, Studio Ghibli Home Goods, and More

Friday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Minecraft on Switch, Ghost Paper Notebooks, Apple Watch Series 6, KitchenAid Dish Rack, Naipo Shiatsu Massager, and More

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Tidy Up Your Home With a Refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead, Down to $125 Today