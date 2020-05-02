Upgrade Your Patio Space with Lumen's Outdoor Event

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Outdoor Event | Lumens | Use code LUMENS
Looking to update your backyard or patio area? Now might be a good chance, as Lumens is holding an Outdoor Event, and you can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and planters. If you use the code LUMENS at checkout, you’ll also get a free gift!
Advertisement
And while you’re at it, you might as well treat yourself. Who wouldn’t love a super fancy fire pit? Or you can just get this bench that says wow. I mean, wow.
This sale last until May 19th, so you still have a little time to decide what you might want. But if you want some high-quality and stylish outdoor goods, better to take advantage of this sale before things start selling out.