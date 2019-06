Graphic: Tercius Bufete

WD Red 8TB NAS Internal Hard Drive | $185 | Amazon

Add 8TB dive to your NAS for a lot less today. This Western Digital 3.5" unit is currently $40 off its average price and a solid bargain. The drive offers speedy performance and is designed to run 24/7, perfect to trust with all of the data in your life.