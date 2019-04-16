Graphic: Tercius Bufete

“Hello, I’d like to order two McMuffins, please,” said the local area man begging for a divorce. Instead, what he should really say is, “Hey babe, I just got this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker and I can make us some faux-McMuffins. No, please, stay in bed, I got this.”

Man, that’s an ideal relationship. Just a man, his beloved and a sandwich maker that can cook up two muffins, some Canadian bacon and an egg. The dream.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So if you want a quick-and-easy breakfast maker and want to avoid the Golden Arches to save cash, this is the deal for you.