Upgrade Your Monitor With a 4K 27" AOC for $229

AOC 27" 4K IPS Monitor | $229 | Amazon

The price on this 27" AOC 4K monitor has never been this low. It’s sitting at $229 at Amazon, which is killer for what you’re getting. This is an IPS monitor with 10-bit color (but seemingly no HDR) and 5ms response time. Refresh rate caps out at 60Hz, but you’re looking to save hundreds over the faster models. Here’s the full shebang from Amazon:

AOC 27” 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 UHD LED monitor

Ips panel with wide Viewing angles and produces over 1 billion colors for rich details

3-Sided frameless design, ideal for seamless setup. Brightness (typical) - 350 cd/m²

5ms response time for fast Responses

Accurate colors with over 99% sRGB & 90% NTSC color gamut coverage

DisplayPort 1. 2, HDMI 2. 0, HDMI 1. 4 Connectivity (HDMI, & DisplayPort cables included)

20, 000, 000: 1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio for more details AOC low Blue mode protects your eyes from harmful Blue light spectrum Wall mountable with quick-remove stand (VESA compatible)