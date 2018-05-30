Refurb Samsung 28" 4K Monitor | $230 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $230, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.