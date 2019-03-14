Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Landlines have the added benefit of storing your precise location data, so 911 operators already have that info, saving you precious time. They’ll also keep working even when mobile networks are congested with calls.



My parents, for instance, still use theirs pretty regularly and own cellphones. If it’s time for a replacement, there’s a Gold Box deal on a set of five Panasonic Link2Cell Bluetooth Cordless Phones.

Advertisement

This particular $98 model allows you to sync your smartphone to these so you never miss a call, add voice alerts, even charge your devices with the USB input on the home base. And this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Of course, I wouldn’t suggest these as your primary Mother’s Day gift...