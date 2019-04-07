Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard.

This set of “pudding” doubleshot keys accentuates your keyboard’s backlighting, and you can get a set for $23 today by clipping the 5% coupon, which is about as cheap as PBT keys ever get. That 5% coupon doesn’t seem like much, but the $24 list price is actually a discount from the usual $29.