Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in any color you want for just $8.



The white one is marked down to that price already, but promo code ANKER239 will get you the deal on the other colors. These are great for traveling, because they’re durable enough to survive repeated coiling, and the added length comes in handy in hotels with inconveniently placed power outlets.