Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables (3' | 6') are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Oh yeah, and at $8 or $10 each, they cost about as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKER985 in either gray or red.