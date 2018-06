These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use. Right now, you can get a pair of 3' cables, plus one organization pouch (pictured above) for just $16, down from the usual $20.



Want a longer cable? A single 6' model is also available for $10 with promo code ANKER985, but without a pouch.