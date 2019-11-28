Upgrade Your Life For Just $20 With This Pyrex Storage Set

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

24-Piece Pyrex Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set | $20 | Walmart

This 24-Piece Pyrex s et is essential to any kitchen, and it’s down to just $20 right now. Dishwasher, microwave save, freezer and oven safe, these containers can weather whatever you throw at ‘em.

This is a rare discount on this particular bundle, which includes two 7-cup round dishes, three 4-cup round dishes, three 2-cup dishes, and four 1-cup round bowls, plus the corresponding lids.

In fact, this is the first significant discount we’ve seen this entire year. But that’s just Black Friday, I guess. So order yours before they jump back up to full price.