It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Upgrade Your Life For Just $20 With This Pyrex Storage Set

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
879
Save
24-Piece Pyrex Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set | $20 | Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

24-Piece Pyrex Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set | $20 | Walmart

This 24-Piece Pyrex set is essential to any kitchen, and it’s down to just $20 right now. Dishwasher, microwave save, freezer and oven safe, these containers can weather whatever you throw at ‘em.

Advertisement

This is a rare discount on this particular bundle, which includes two 7-cup round dishes, three 4-cup round dishes, three 2-cup dishes, and four 1-cup round bowls, plus the corresponding lids.

In fact, this is the first significant discount we’ve seen this entire year. But that’s just Black Friday, I guess. So order yours before they jump back up to full price.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Black Friday Deals

Get Your First Package From Menlo Club For Only $20

Run to This Deal, ProForm Treadmill Now $400 Off

LG 4K TVs Start At $1,199, Come With a Soundbar and Mounting Kits

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts