Pyrex Simply Store Glass 10-Piece Set | $15 | Amazon

This 10-Piece Pyrex Set is essential to any kitchen, and it’s down to just $15 right now. Dishwasher, microwave save, freezer and oven safe, these containers can weather whatever you throw at ‘em.

This is a rare discount on this particular bundle, which includes a set includes a 4-cup round dish, a 3-cup rectangular dish, a 6-cup rectangular dish, and two 2-cup round dishes. In fact, this is the first discount we’ve seen this entire year. So order yours before they jump back up to full price.