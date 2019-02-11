Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You need these amazing Utopia Kitchen towels. Do you know why I know they’re good? Jolie Kerr digs ‘em. Here’s what she had to say:

Not only do they actually dry dishes, they’re fast-drying — both when in use and in laundering situations — and not overly bulky, making it easy to store a big stack of them. They also make for great cleaning rags when they get to the point of looking a bit too ratty for kitchen use.

Better still, they are currently marked down to their lowest price in over a year.