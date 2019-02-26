Graphic: Tercius Bufete

A couple of Vitamix blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Both 64 oz. models feature blades made of the same stainless steel as airplanes, so they’ll be able to purée the shit out of fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container. But just as a heads up, the red, low-profile model is a refurbished unit.