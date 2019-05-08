Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Buy’s eBay store is offering a 6-piece stainless steel knife set for just $30, right now. That’s a great deal if you’re moving in to a new place or replacing some old rusted ones you’ve had since college.

This classy looking set includes a chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, paring knife and serrated knife plus a sheath for each.

To be clear, I don’t think these knives will last as long or stay as sharp as our favorite knives. But for the burgeoning home chef or someone on a budget, this is a perfect starting set.