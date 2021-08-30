Ginsu Daku Dishwasher Safe Black Coated 5-Piece Prep Set | $15 | SideDeal



Looking for some new kitchenware? Want quality without having to loosen those pursestrings too much? The Ginsu Daku Dishwasher Safe Black Coated 5-Piece Prep Set, just $15 at SideDeal, was practically made for you. Normally $50, this is a 5-piece ceramic-coated knife set that you never need to sharpen. You get an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch slicer knife, bread knife, utility knife, and a paring knife, all 100% dishwasher safe. Do it all with this set, from slicing bread to chopping veggies and serving delicious steak, all quickly and efficiently. Now I’m hungry. So go get on this deal. It’s gonna go quick.