Flash Sale - Up to 70% Off Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Flash Sale - Up to 70% Off | Cole Haan



If you need a new pair of shoes, now is your chance. Cole Haan is holding a flash sale until March 20, and you can save up to 70% off all sorts of different styles of men’s and women’s shoes.

Advertisement

For example, you can grab these grey Grandsport Apron Toe Sneakers for only $60—there are only a few sizes left, but that’s a really good deal. Most of the items on sale are on clearance, so make sure to act fast!