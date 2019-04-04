Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



This particular model comes with a room sensor and is currently $80 more on Amazon. REDCard members receive an extra 10% off at checkout for the next few days with promo code REDCARD, so it’d basically be $135.