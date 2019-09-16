Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurbished Sony HTS100F Sound Bar | $47 | eBay

If you’re looking for a straight-forward way to upgrade your home theater’s sound, a refurbished Sony HTS100F Sound Bar will cost you just $47 today. That’s a ridiculous deal, when you consider how bad sound is on most HDTVs nowadays.

To be clear, this doesn’t have fancy features like a dedicated subwoofer, Atmos, or surround sound. But for less than $50, it’s a sound bargain.