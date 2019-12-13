Upgrade Your Home Theater With This 65" Samsung TV

Samsung 65" 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV | $598 | Amazon

This 65 " TV from Samsung offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $9 00, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and internet connectivity. And today, Amazon has it marked down to $600 , matching its Black Friday price.

Advertisement

This current deal is about $100 off the regular going rate. So, this may be one of the last, great TV deals available to ship on time for Christmas.