It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Upgrade Your Home Theater With This 65" Samsung TV

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
833
Save
Samsung 65" 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV | $598 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Samsung 65" 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV | $598 | Amazon

This 65" TV from Samsung offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $900, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and internet connectivity. And today, Amazon has it marked down to $600, matching its Black Friday price.

Advertisement

This current deal is about $100 off the regular going rate. So, this may be one of the last, great TV deals available to ship on time for Christmas.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Smart Air Fryer

Save A Bunch On Brita Pitchers and Stainless Steel Bottles, Thanks to Amazon's Gold Box

Azul Would Make a Terrific Gift and It's Down To Its Best Price Ever

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts