Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

This 55" TV from Samsung offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $700, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and internet connectivity. And today, both Walmart and Amazon have it marked down to $478, the lowest price we’ve seen from either retailer.

This current deal is about $50-70 off the regular going rate. So, this may be one of the last, great TV deals available to ship on time for Christmas.