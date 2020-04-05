It's all consuming.
Upgrade your Home Theater with a $180 Samsung Soundbar

Elizabeth Henges
Samsung 5.1 Channel Acoustic Beam Soundbar | $180 | Woot
Samsung 5.1 Channel Acoustic Beam Soundbar | $180 | Woot
Samsung 5.1 Channel Acoustic Beam Soundbar | $180 | Woot

If you want to up your audio experience but can’t get a full home theater setup, a good alternative is a soundbar. Woot has a factory refurbished Samsung soundbar and subwoofer on offer right now, and at $180 it’s a steal.

This soundbar offers a 4K passthrough, a Dolby Digital decoder, and more audiophile terms that I don’t understand (that you can check on the item page). But it’s Samsung, and they make pretty good stuff, so this soundbar is unlikely to disappoint.

