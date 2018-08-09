Graphic: Shep McAllister

This refurbished Samsung sound bar is the cheapest and simplest way we’ve ever seen to upgrade to surround sound, with a few caveats.



For just $100 on Woot, you get a two channel sound bar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speaker channel speakers that plug into the subwoofer. While you will have to run wires to those speakers, you won’t have to run a wire from your TV to the subwoofer at the back of the room. I have a similar setup from Vizio, and the cords are easy to hide behind my couch. If you own a Samsung TV with Sound Connect, you don’t even need to run a cable from the sound bar to your TV; it can stream the audio wirelessly.

Weirdly, this is a 4.1 system, rather than the standard 5.1, as the sound bar doesn’t have a center channel, but in most situations, you shouldn’t miss it.