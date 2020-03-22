Upgrade Your Home Theater Setup with a New 55" TV

Vizio TV 55 Inch Smart TV + $125 Dell Gift Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Vizio TV 55 Inch Smart TV + $125 Dell Gift Card | $3 40 | Dell

If you’ve been wanting a 4K TV set but holding off for a good deal, your wait might be over. Dell has a Visio Smart TV on sale for $340, and those that purchase it get a $125 gift card to the Dell store. Provided you don’t mind shopping at the Dell Store, it’s a pretty good deal!

This Visio 55" Smart TV offers 4K and HDR, 3 HDMI ports, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. So this TV will give you lots of pretty visuals, enough ports to plug all your stuff in, and, uh, a 120 Hz refresh rate! My tech buddies told me refresh rates are important. You can check all the specs at the Dell store page too, in case I left something more important to you out.