Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you already have a receiver that can support it, this Klipsch speaker pair makes it easy to upgrade your existing home theater audio setup to Dolby Atmos. Just set the upward-firing speakers on your TV stand, or ideally, on top of your existing speakers, and enjoy the future of home audio with minimal fuss. $315 is an all-time low for the pair, and $85 less than usual.