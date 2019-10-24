Upgrade Your Home Security With This 5-Piece SimpliSafe System

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System | $175 | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box features an awesome deal on a SimpliSafe Home Security System. Normally selling for about $250, this bundle includes the base, a keypad, an entry sensor, motion sensor, Keyfob (which lets you arm and disarm the security system on-the-go , ) y ard sign, w indow security stickers and a month of free monitoring.

T his SimpliSafe Security System promises that you won’t need to sign any contracts or use any tools to start using . Plus, it’ll work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be super convenient.

Just remember that this will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So lock this deal down before it disappears.