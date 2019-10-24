It's all consuming.
Upgrade Your Home Security With This 5-Piece SimpliSafe System

Tercius
SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System | $175 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Today’s Gold Box features an awesome deal on a SimpliSafe Home Security System. Normally selling for about $250, this bundle includes the base, a keypad, an entry sensor, motion sensor, Keyfob (which lets you arm and disarm the security system on-the-go,) yard sign, window security stickers and a month of free monitoring.

This SimpliSafe Security System promises that you won’t need to sign any contracts or use any tools to start using. Plus, it’ll work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be super convenient.

Just remember that this will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out. So lock this deal down before it disappears.

