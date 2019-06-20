Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been on the market for a home security system, but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money for a high-tech system or pay hefty monthly fees? We’ve got you covered. Right now you can get the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System for about 30% off, priced at $200 on Woot.

The SimpliSafe system comes with a base station, a keypad, three entry sensors, two motion sensors, a yard sign, and two window stickers. It is easy enough to set up on your own and does not come with a pesky monthly contract like some home security systems. There is a backup battery that will kick in during power outages for up to 24 hours of extra battery life. The SimpliSafe system was designed to detect the specific heat signatures of humans, so you won’t get alerts if there’s a dog on the monitor. Though, who wouldn’t want to know if there is a dog at their door?