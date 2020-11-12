It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Upgrade Your Home Office With a Discounted Macbook Air or 5k iMac

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsApple Deals
79
Save
2019 MacBook Air | $850 | Amazon 2019 27&quot; 5k iMac | $1,650 | Amazon
2019 MacBook Air | $850 | Amazon
2019 27" 5k iMac | $1,650 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2019 MacBook Air | $850 | Amazon

2019 27" 5k iMac | $1,650 | Amazon

Good news, everyone! Apple’s latest version of macOS, Big Sur, is out today, so you’ll have something new to tinker with if quarantine has you feeling a bit antsy. If your machine’s feeling a little slow these days, or you’d just like to snag your first Mac, the MacBook Air is a great option that’ll cover most of your needs. Right now, you can get a 13" 256GB Air with 8GB of RAM for $850 after applying a discount at checkout, saving you $80. Do note, though, that this is last year’s model, not the latest line using Apple’s own ARM chips.

Advertisement

If you’d rather get a dedicated home office workstation, last year’s 5k iMac is down to $1,650, saving you $150. For your money, you’ll get a 27" 5k display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. As long as you’re not doing anything too resource-heavy, that should be fine for most people, and you won’t mind saving a bit of cash.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $28

Add 4K Smarts to Any TV With a Steep Discount on the Roku Premiere, Down to $29

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Walmart Has a Lenovo Android Tablet for $59 In an Early Holiday Deal