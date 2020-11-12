Upgrade Your Home Office With a Discounted Macbook Air or 5k iMac

2019 MacBook Air | $850 | Amazon

2019 27" 5k iMac | $1,650 | Amazon

Good news, everyone! Apple’s latest version of macOS, Big Sur, is out today, so you’ll have something new to tinker with if quarantine has you feeling a bit antsy. If your machine’s feeling a little slow these days, or you’d just like to snag your first Mac, the MacBook Air is a great option that’ll cover most of your needs. Right now, you can get a 13" 256GB Air with 8GB of RAM for $850 after applying a discount at checkout, saving you $80. Do note, though, that this is last year’s model, not the latest line using Apple’s own ARM chips.

If you’d rather get a dedicated home office workstation, last year’s 5k iMac is down to $1,650, saving you $150. For your money, you’ll get a 27" 5k display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. As long as you’re not doing anything too resource-heavy, that should be fine for most people, and you won’t mind saving a bit of cash.