It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Upgrade Your Home Office With a Dell UltraSharp 24” Monitor for $120 off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
2.4K
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Upgrade Your Home Office With a Dell UltraSharp 24” Monitor for $120 off Right Now
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dell UltrasSharp 24” Monitor | $250 | B&H Photo

You’ve probably spent enough time working from your laptop to know whether a bigger screen would do you any good. If you think you’d benefit from some extra screen space, but you’ve been waiting for something a little more budget friendly, Dell’s 24” UltraSharp Monitor is a great addition to your workspace that won’t make as big a dent in your wallet as others, since it’s down to $250 on B&H Photo right now. You won’t get the highest resolution available, and it’s a bit smaller than other options, but it’s still a great, affordable option that’ll make working just a bit easier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cheap Battery Packs, Headphones, and More: 10 RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up

TaoTronics' BH22 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Down to Their Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

You Can Get Apple’s Airpods for $20 off Right Now

The Minna Limon Vibrator Is Small and Quiet (And Fun for Couples)