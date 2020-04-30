Upgrade Your Home Office With a Dell UltraSharp 24” Monitor for $120 off Right Now

Dell UltrasSharp 24” Monitor | $250 | B&H Photo

You’ve probably spent enough time working from your laptop to know whether a bigger screen would do you any good. If you think you’d benefit from some extra screen space, but you’ve been waiting for something a little more budget friendly, Dell’s 24” UltraSharp Monitor is a great addition to your workspace that won’t make as big a dent in your wallet as others, since it’s down to $250 on B&H Photo right now. You won’t get the highest resolution available, and it’s a bit smaller than other options, but it’s still a great, affordable option that’ll make working just a bit easier.

