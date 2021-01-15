Upgrade Your Home Office With $481 off This Tiny Lenovo Desktop

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 THINKDESK45 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 | $588 | Lenovo | Use Code THINKDESK45

If you’re not too keen on working from a laptop, a decent desktop PC can offer all the power you need to get through a solid day of work without hitting laptop prices. Right now, you can get Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 for $481 off using the code THINKDESK45, bringing the price down to $588.

For your money, you’ll get a six-core AMD Ryzen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in a tiny package that won’t take up too much space on your desk, but you’ll still need to snag a monitor if you haven’t already.

G/O Media may get a commission Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 Buy for $588 from Lenovo Use the promo code THINKDESK45