Upgrade Your Home Office With $110 off a Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini | $690 | B&H Photo

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.

For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.