It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Upgrade Your Home Office With $110 off a Mac Mini

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
75
Save
Apple Mac Mini | $690 | B&amp;H Photo
Apple Mac Mini | $690 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple Mac Mini | $690 | B&H Photo

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.

Advertisement

For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Love Yourself Enough to Finally Buy the Label Maker

Friday's Best Deals: Xbox One X Bundle, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Bed & Bath at Wayfair, Wicked Audio Wireless Headphones, and More

Just in Time for Ignacia's Friday Playlist, Anker Soundcore Speakers are 20% Off

Your Zoom Calls Suck, but This Gear Can Make Them Better