Upgrade Your Home Office Setup with This $27 Aluminum Laptop Stand

I’ve been a laptop user across more than a decade of working from home, and … yes, that’s right, my back is messed up. How did you know? Too often, I’ve been lulled to working from bed or a cushy couch and felt the effects not long after.

If you’re working from home right now, avoid the trap of thinking that just plopping down anywhere with your laptop is going to provide a same-quality experience. A proper desk setup is still helpful even when you’re not at your usual desk, providing not only the framework for better posture but also potentially improved productivity.

I recently purchased this Soundance aluminum laptop stand to help define a more compelling desk setup for my own daily work and it’s been really helpful—I’m using it right now as I write this. It’s a super-simple setup process, with the two arms clicking into place inside of the base, and then you have a sturdy riser that raises your screen eyeline while keeping the laptop in place with grippy rubber pads and even aiding with cooling your device.

Right now, it’s 19% off the list price for the standard aluminum silver version for $27 at Amazon, with other color options to match your own laptop for a few bucks more apiece (laptop not included, of course). It works just fine with both 13-inch and 15-inch laptops in my own experience, and has little cutouts in the arms to drape cords through.