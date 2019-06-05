Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t upgraded your router in the past few years, it’s time. And this deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 is worth a serious consideration. This $100 refurb that combines an AC1900 router and a DOCSIS 3.0 modem.

The Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 packs a lot of features you’d want from a router in 2019, including app-based management and smart traffic management. It’s also $50 cheaper than buying it new. And if you’re still renting your modem from your ISP, you could save money in the long run by switching.

But if you already have a modern router but have one particular device in one particular corner of your house that has trouble pulling in a reliable signal, this $40 range extender can help. Just remember that these deals expire at the end of the day.