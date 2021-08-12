GoSund 75W LED Smart RGB Light Bulbs (2-Pack) | $14 | StackSocial

GoSund 75W LED Smart RGB Light Bulbs (4 -Pack) | $2 4 | StackSocial

If you haven’t set up a few lamps with smart bulbs yet, you’re seriously missing out. Setting specific timers so you know the lights will be on just before you get home, setting up routines and commands to dim the lights to the perfect movie viewing level, turning them on or off without getting up from the couch... And that’s doesn’t even make use of the RGB. When you pair this with other apps like IFTTT, you can have it do things like flash orange and blue every time the Mets score. Granted, all standard bulbs might also be capable of this since the Mets have never actually scored for us to find out . We’ll never know.