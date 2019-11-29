Upgrade Your Home Habitat With Up To $800 Off At Burrow’s Sitewide Sale

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Black Friday Sale | Burrow | Promo code BLACKFRIDAY

Millennial-approved furniture maker Burrow has kicked off its Black Friday sale with an offer of at least 15% sitewide with promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

Here’s just how much you can save:

15% off up to $1,499+

$250 off $1,500+

$300 off $1,800+

$400 off $2,000+

$500 off $2,500+

$600 off $3,000+

$800 off $4,000+



Since launching as a couch-in-a-box company, Burrow has expanded beyond sectionals and armchairs to also offer tables, rugs, and pillows. Along with smart designs and durable fabrics, the best thing about Burrow may be that you can get new furniture delivered to your door without having to beg to borrow someone’s truck for transport. Order between now and Saturday, Nov. 30 to save.