Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier R1850DB bookshelf speakers. Selling for $160, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $20.



In addition to having awesome sound, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical and bluetooth. Oh, and it has a remote control. Rad. Adding a sub-woofer is also easy with a dedicated line out.

Of course since this is a Gold Box deal, it’ll only last until the end of the day.