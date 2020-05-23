Upgrade your Home (and Away From Home) Office With HP's Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day Sale - Up to 55% Off | HP

HP ProBook 445R G6 Notebook PC | $523 | HP

I love my beefy gamer desktop, but as a writer that (used to) travel around for events and news, I also need a decent laptop to write stories up with. My Chromebook was acceptable for a while, but I’m starting to find its lack of features... well, lacking. But, with HP having its Memorial Day sale, I think I finally found a good replacement.

The HP ProBook 445R G6 Notebook PC isn’t an absolute powerhouse, but for a productivity laptop it gets the job done. A 500 GB hard drive means I’ll have enough room to download the applications and files I need, even if the notebook might load a bit slower due to the lack of a solid state drive. 4 GB memory is enough to run your browser and whatever other applications you’re using, too. Finally, it’s only $523, and it comes with free shipping and returns, in case it’s not quite up to snuff. It’s practically no-risk to try it!

Of course, there are plenty more options that are a part of HP’s sale, so make sure to give the website a look and see if there is anything to fit your needs! The sale ends on the 27th.

