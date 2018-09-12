Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Power tool deals get all of the attention, but at a bare minimum, everybody needs some good hand tools in their arsenal.



Today only, several wrenches, socket sets, and multitools from Craftsman are deeply discounted in Amazon’s Gold Box, complete with Craftsman’s famous lifetime warranty. 7-piece wrench sets are only about $25, ratcheting wrenches are $83, this this cool folding hex key set is a must buy at $13, if only to improve the organization of your tool box. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Update: Our deal researcher, Corey, was just at a Craftsman event, and informs me that Lowe’s has a newer model of the mechanic’s tool set for a better price, or a larger set for just a few dollars more. The hand tools on Amazon are great deals though.