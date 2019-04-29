Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Monitor arms give you back wasted desk space, and include channels that keep your cables hidden and organized. And if that sounds appealing, you can pick up a dual monitor arm set up for just $43 if you stack an on-page coupon and the code KJ9ONK65.

These particular arms can support 17" to 32" screens, weighing in at up to 17.6lbs. The gas spring system provides smooth adjustments for customizing the height and angle, too. Better still, you’ll get a free HDMI cable.