Upgrade Your Display With the Razer Raptor 27" Monitor for $150 Off

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor Graphic : Amazon

Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor | $550 | Amazon

Razer has taken over gaming accessories in the last couple of years. In 2019 they introduced their first monitor and today you can get it for the reduced price of $550. The Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor is 1440p, has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and supports HDR. And as you would expect from Razer, the thing comes loaded with LEDs in its base. Read more on the monitor here and then head over to Amazon to pick one up yourself before it’s gone. If you missed out on upgrading to a new monitor this Prime Day, it isn’t too late to save some money on your new display.